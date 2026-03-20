Ryan McGuire Re-Assigned to Maine from Iowa
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday that forward Ryan McGuire has been re-assigned from the Iowa Heartlanders to the Maine Mariners, by the AHL's Iowa Wild.
McGuire, 23, is a native of Saint-Agathe-des-Monts, QC, and signed a two-way AHL contract with the Iowa Wild last July. He's spent parts of the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders, coming out of Northeastern University last spring. He burst onto the scene, scoring five goals in eight games for the Heartlanders, and ultimately appeared in all seven of their playoff contests. This season, in 35 games, McGuire has seven points (four goals, three assists). He's appeared in two AHL games for the Wild.
Prior to Northeastern, McGuire played three seasons at Colgate University, where he was teammates with Mariners defenseman Nick Anderson. The 6'2, 195-pound forward is the son of former NHL front office executive, coach, and broadcaster Pierre McGuire.
The Mariners visit Worcester on Friday at 7:05 PM for the first game of a home-and-home series against the Railers. Saturday night back at the Cross Insurance Arena is "Pucks and Paws Night" presented by UNUM at 6 PM followed by a Sunday afternoon contest against the Reading Royals - "Women in Sports Night" at 3 PM. A pregame "Women in Business" panel begins at 1:30 PM in the CN Brown Landing.
Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026
- Ryan McGuire Re-Assigned to Maine from Iowa - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Add Daniel Panetta & Simon Labelle; Announce Trade - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Add Blueliner Griffin Ludtke out of College - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Trade Chukarov to Ghost Pirates - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Ryan Taylor - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Bloomington - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Milburn from Fort Wayne on Trade Deadline - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Continue Their March to the Playoffs this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Ink Rookie Forward Jake Suede - Kalamazoo Wings
- South Carolina Adds Forward Casey McDonald - South Carolina Stingrays
- May, Hanley, Seymour Sign with Gargoyles from NCAA - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Phoenixville, PA Native Owen McLaughlin Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Valtteri Piironen to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Cy LeClerc - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers News & Notes - March 19, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Beat Bears 4-1 to End Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits and Drive Team up for "Downtown Doubleheader" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 20th - Game 58/72 - Reading Royals
- Bigfoot Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Open Series in Idaho Victorious with 3-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Upset Gladiators with 2-0 Shutout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rowe; Icemen Shutout Gladiators to Jump to 5th Place in South Division - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.