Ryan McGuire Re-Assigned to Maine from Iowa

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday that forward Ryan McGuire has been re-assigned from the Iowa Heartlanders to the Maine Mariners, by the AHL's Iowa Wild.

McGuire, 23, is a native of Saint-Agathe-des-Monts, QC, and signed a two-way AHL contract with the Iowa Wild last July. He's spent parts of the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders, coming out of Northeastern University last spring. He burst onto the scene, scoring five goals in eight games for the Heartlanders, and ultimately appeared in all seven of their playoff contests. This season, in 35 games, McGuire has seven points (four goals, three assists). He's appeared in two AHL games for the Wild.

Prior to Northeastern, McGuire played three seasons at Colgate University, where he was teammates with Mariners defenseman Nick Anderson. The 6'2, 195-pound forward is the son of former NHL front office executive, coach, and broadcaster Pierre McGuire.

The Mariners visit Worcester on Friday at 7:05 PM for the first game of a home-and-home series against the Railers. Saturday night back at the Cross Insurance Arena is "Pucks and Paws Night" presented by UNUM at 6 PM followed by a Sunday afternoon contest against the Reading Royals - "Women in Sports Night" at 3 PM. A pregame "Women in Business" panel begins at 1:30 PM in the CN Brown Landing.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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