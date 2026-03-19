K-Wings Ink Rookie Forward Jake Suede
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has signed rookie forward Jake Suede to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Suede, 25, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 185-pound, Macomb, MI native entering his rookie season out of Adrian College (NCAA III). The forward amassed 33 goals and 60 assists in 113 games across four seasons (2022-26) for the Bulldogs, serving as team captain his junior year (2024-25).
The left-shot helped Adrian earn an NCAA III Championship in the 2022-23 season, charting one goal and one assist in the playoff run. Suede returned to the playoffs the next year, notching one goal and three assists in three playoff games.
Next up, Kalamazoo remains at home for the first of a three-game homestand next weekend. March into the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) while the K-Wings bring the heat on the ice to welcome the Rapid City Rush. Great hockey, great vibes, and great deals - what more could you want?
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