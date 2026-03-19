Admirals Sign Defenseman Valtteri Piironen to ATO

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that they have signed defenseman Valtteri Piironen to an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) contract.

Piironen, 24, joins the Admirals following his 126 game NCAA career. A native of Pyhäselkä, Finland, Piironen represented his home country in the under-17's international juniors' tournament during the 2017-2018 season before spending three seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Piironen started his collegiate career with three years at Long Island University and spent his senior year this season at Ferris State University where he earned seven points (one goal, six assists) in 29 games played.

Piironen will wear #13 for the Admirals.

The Admirals are back at Scope Arena this weekend for a three-game set against the Greensboro Gargoyles. Friday night's puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the doors to receive a packet of Admirals trading cards presented by New Horizon Bank. Catch all the Admirals action on the Sentara Norfolk Admirals Broadcast Network with Nick Gimbel on FloHockey and Youtube Live (Audio Only) if you can't make it out to Scope Arena







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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