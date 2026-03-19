Cyclones Add Blueliner Griffin Ludtke out of College

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Griffin Ludtke to a Standard Player Contract. The University of Nebraska-Omaha blueliner inks his first pro deal with the Cyclones for the remainder of the season.

Ludtke hails from Elko, Minn. and joins after serving as team captain for the Mavericks this past season. In his final college season, Ludtke led the Mavericks in assists this season (17) and led the team in +/- (+5) in 2025-26. He enters the professional hockey ranks with four NCAA DI seasons under his belt, serving all four years with Nebraska-Omaha. In 126 career games played, Ludtke recorded six goals and 51 assists. In 2024-25, Ludtke was awarded CSC Academic All-District Team honors during his junior season.

Before his collegiate career, Ludtke played in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers. As a member of the Musketeers, he wore the assistant captain's "A" as Sioux City went on to capture the Clark Cup in 2021-22. He would play in a total of 96 games, recording five goals and 22 assists (27 points) throughout the course of his junior hockey career.

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ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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