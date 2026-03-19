South Carolina Adds Forward Casey McDonald
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have agreed to terms with forward Casey McDonald.
McDonald, 24, comes to South Carolina after finishing a four-year collegiate career, last with Long Island University. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound forward was the captain for Long Island this season where he had ten points (4g, 6a) in 31 games with the Sharks.
A native of Plenty, Saskatchewan, McDonald transferred to Long Island after three seasons at American International College, where he captained the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season. Across three seasons at AIC, McDonald had 22 points (12g, 10a) in 76 games.
Prior to his collegiate career, McDonald spent a season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League logging 37 points (20g, 17a) in 52 games following two years with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League.
With Fargo, McDonald skated in 83 games totaling 26 points (9g, 17a). During his first season with the Force, McDonald was teammates with Stingrays forwards Lynden Breen and Kaden Bohlsen.
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South Carolina begins a three-game series with the Allen Americans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20th, at 7:05 p.m. for Go Green Night presented by CCPR.
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