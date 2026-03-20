ECHL Transactions - March 19
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 19, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Iowa:
Nikita Borodaenko, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Shane Harper, F
Cincinnati:
Aaron Chiarot, D
Orlando:
Colby Muise, G
South Carolina:
Ryan Orgel, D
Worcester:
Khristian Acosta, F
Achiel Schlepp, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Harper, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F Recalled by Utica
Bloomington:
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D Traded to Savannah
Delete Callum Tung, G Recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers
Cincinnati:
Add Griffin Ludtke, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on Reserve
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Louka Henault, D Traded to Tahoe Knight
Add Louka Henault, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Josh Atkinson, D Acquired from Greenville
Delete Connor Milburn, F Traded to Greenville
Greenville:
Delete Josh Atkinson, D Traded to Fort Wayne
Add Connor Milburn, F Acquired from Fort Wayne
Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dante Sheriff, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Tristan De Jong, D Activated from Reserve
Idaho:
Add Nick Young, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Adam Ingram, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Delete Robbie Holmes, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Charlie Dodero, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Indy:
Delete Dalton Duhart, F Traded to Worcester
Add Dalton Duhart, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Add Chris Grando, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Iowa:
Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild
Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
Add Simon Labelle, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Simon Labelle, F Placed on Reserve
Add Daniel Panetta, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Peter Tischke, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Dalton Duhart, F Traded to Indy
Delete Chris Grando, F Traded to Indy
Add Dalton Duhart, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete Matt Berry, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jake Suede, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Greg Japchen, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Orlando:
Add Luc Wilson, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Add Colby Muise, G Activated from Reserve 3/18
Delete Jon Gillies, G Placed on Reserve 3/18
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Owen McLaughlin, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jack Page, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Savannah:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D Acquired from Bloomington
Delete Phip Waugh, D Loaned to Hartford
South Carolina:
Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Ludwig Persson, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Casey Mcdonald, F Signed ECHL SPC
Tahoe:
Add Louka Henault, D Acquired from Fort Wayne
Toledo:
Delete Jonathan Ziskie, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jonathan Ziskie, D Signed ECHL SPC
Utah:
Add Ryan Taylor, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Maksim Barbashev, F Recalled by Tucson 3/18
Worcester:
Add Anton Rubtsov, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Dalton Duhart, F Acquired from Indy
Add Achiel Schlepp, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add William Lavalliere, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Parker Gahagen, G Recalled by Bridgeport
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026
- Americans Receive Two AHL Contracted Players - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- Ryan McGuire Re-Assigned to Maine from Iowa - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Add Daniel Panetta & Simon Labelle; Announce Trade - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Add Blueliner Griffin Ludtke out of College - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Trade Chukarov to Ghost Pirates - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Ryan Taylor - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Bloomington - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Milburn from Fort Wayne on Trade Deadline - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Continue Their March to the Playoffs this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Ink Rookie Forward Jake Suede - Kalamazoo Wings
- South Carolina Adds Forward Casey McDonald - South Carolina Stingrays
- May, Hanley, Seymour Sign with Gargoyles from NCAA - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Phoenixville, PA Native Owen McLaughlin Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Valtteri Piironen to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Cy LeClerc - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers News & Notes - March 19, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Beat Bears 4-1 to End Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits and Drive Team up for "Downtown Doubleheader" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 20th - Game 58/72 - Reading Royals
- Bigfoot Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Open Series in Idaho Victorious with 3-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Upset Gladiators with 2-0 Shutout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rowe; Icemen Shutout Gladiators to Jump to 5th Place in South Division - Jacksonville Icemen
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