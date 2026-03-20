ECHL Transactions - March 19

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 19, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Nikita Borodaenko, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Shane Harper, F

Cincinnati:

Aaron Chiarot, D

Orlando:

Colby Muise, G

South Carolina:

Ryan Orgel, D

Worcester:

Khristian Acosta, F

Achiel Schlepp, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Harper, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F Recalled by Utica

Bloomington:

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D Traded to Savannah

Delete Callum Tung, G Recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers

Cincinnati:

Add Griffin Ludtke, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on Reserve

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Louka Henault, D Traded to Tahoe Knight

Add Louka Henault, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Josh Atkinson, D Acquired from Greenville

Delete Connor Milburn, F Traded to Greenville

Greenville:

Delete Josh Atkinson, D Traded to Fort Wayne

Add Connor Milburn, F Acquired from Fort Wayne

Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dante Sheriff, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Tristan De Jong, D Activated from Reserve

Idaho:

Add Nick Young, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Adam Ingram, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Delete Robbie Holmes, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Charlie Dodero, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Indy:

Delete Dalton Duhart, F Traded to Worcester

Add Dalton Duhart, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Add Chris Grando, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Iowa:

Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild

Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

Add Simon Labelle, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Simon Labelle, F Placed on Reserve

Add Daniel Panetta, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Peter Tischke, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Dalton Duhart, F Traded to Indy

Delete Chris Grando, F Traded to Indy

Add Dalton Duhart, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete Matt Berry, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jake Suede, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Greg Japchen, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Orlando:

Add Luc Wilson, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Add Colby Muise, G Activated from Reserve 3/18

Delete Jon Gillies, G Placed on Reserve 3/18

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Owen McLaughlin, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jack Page, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Savannah:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D Acquired from Bloomington

Delete Phip Waugh, D Loaned to Hartford

South Carolina:

Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Ludwig Persson, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Casey Mcdonald, F Signed ECHL SPC

Tahoe:

Add Louka Henault, D Acquired from Fort Wayne

Toledo:

Delete Jonathan Ziskie, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jonathan Ziskie, D Signed ECHL SPC

Utah:

Add Ryan Taylor, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Maksim Barbashev, F Recalled by Tucson 3/18

Worcester:

Add Anton Rubtsov, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Dalton Duhart, F Acquired from Indy

Add Achiel Schlepp, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add William Lavalliere, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Parker Gahagen, G Recalled by Bridgeport







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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