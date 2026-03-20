Americans Receive Two AHL Contracted Players
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Charleston, South Carolina - The Allen Americans (32-21-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that the team has received two players who will join the Americans this weekend.
Nikita Susuev was assigned to the Americans today by the St Louis Blues from their AHL affiliate Springfield. Susuev is a former draft pick of the Blues in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He played 32 games with Springfield this season collecting seven points (1 goal and 6 assists. He has 55 pro games in the KHL (Russia). 48 of the 55 games with the Moscow Spartak.
The Americans also received forward Maxim Barbashev who was assigned to Allen by the Utah Mammoth from their American Hockey League affiliate Tucson. He appeared in 36 games this season with the Utah Grizzlies and had 17 points (7 goals and 10 assists). He's a former draft pick of the New York Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Maxim Barbashev is part of a commitment by Utah Mammoth to bolster our playoff roster. He was recently promoted to the Utah Grizzlies top line and has been making plays and scoring. Nikita (Susuev) is a young St Louis Blues prospect that has a ton of talent. I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of chemistry they can create." Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson
The Americans open a weekend series against the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Game time is 6:05 PM CDT.
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