Grizzlies Sign Forward Cy LeClerc
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Cy LeClerc.
LeClerc played at the University of New Hampshire from 2022-2026. During his 2025-26 senior season he scored 4 goals and 11 assists in 34 games. LeClerc was an alternate captain for the UNH Wildcats during the 2025-26 season. In four years at New Hampshire, he scored 35 goals and 56 assists. During the 2024-25 season he won the Frank "The Fan" Halbert Fan Favorite Award. He led New Hampshire with 13 goals during his 2022-23 freshman season. He was named to the 2022-23 Hockey East All-Acacemic team.
Prior to his college career LeClerc played for the NCDC's Islanders Hockey Club from 2019-2021, scoring 33 goals and 53 assists in two seasons and he was with the NAHL's Janesville Jets, where he scored 31 goals and 46 assists in 60 games.
LeClerc will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies, who are on the road at Indy on March 20-22. The Grizzlies are home for each of their last nine regular season games, beginning on March 26 vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
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