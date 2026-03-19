Oilers Open Series in Idaho Victorious with 3-1 Win

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Idaho Steelheads 3-1 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena, giving Tulsa at least one victory against every opponent faced during the 2025-26 campaign.

Neither team could score in the opening period; Idaho, the ECHL's shot leader, doubled up Tulsa 12-6 in shots.

Konnor Smith broke the stalemate 3:22 into the second period, clipping the puck off the post and past Ben Kraws for his eighth of the campaign. Justin Michaelian extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0 just 2:20 later, picking the pocket of a defenseman before finishing a full-speed, back-and-forth two-on-zero play alongside Josh Nelson. Nelson's helper was his fourth-primary assist during a three-game streak.

Liam Malmquist cut the Oilers' lead in half, finally solving Vyacheslav Buteyets with a one-timer with 4:11 remaining in the contest. Dylan Fitze iced the game with a determined, unassisted empty-net goal with 2:54 left, securing Tulsa's 3-1 victory.

Buteyets finished the game with 40 saves on 41 shots, earning first-start honors with his third 40-plus save game of the season.

The Oilers and Steelheads square off again Friday, March 20 at Idaho Central Arena, with puck drop at 8:10 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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