Oilers Ink Rookie Offensive Defenseman Jackson Niedermayer

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of rookie defenseman Jackson Niedermayer.

Niedermayer, who turned 25 yesterday on March 11, joins the Oilers out of Bowling Green State University, posting 17 points (5g, 12a) and a team-high +16 rating in his senior year.

The versatile rising rookie compiled 44 points (20g, 24a) in 124 NCAA games, playing as both a forward and defenseman at Arizona State University and Bowling Green. Niedermayer finished the 2023-24 season with the third-most goals (9) and second-best plus-minus (+13) among all Sun Devils. The six-foot, 201-pound blueliner was named CCHA defenseman of the week on Jan. 26, 2026, following a sweep of Bemidji State that featured three assists and a +4 rating from the redshirt senior.

The Manhattan Beach, California native played his junior hockey in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees, registering 51 points (25g, 26a) in 88 games. While with the Vees, Jackson played alongside his brother, Joshua, with the pair reuniting at Arizona State during the 2023-24 season. Niedermayer also played alongside fellow sons of NHLers, Danny Weight (Doug), Lukas Sillinger (Mike), Tristan Amonte (Tony) and Jack Barnes (Stu). The multi-positioned asset set career highs across the board in 2019-20 while playing at forward, notching 45 points (23g, 22a) in 52 games - adding six points (2g, 4a) in five playoff games.

Jackson's dad, Scott, and uncle, Rob, both appeared more than 1000 times in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup together with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, as well as a World Championship gold medal with Canada in 2004.

One of the most decorated hockey players in history, Scott won two WHL championships, the Memorial Cup, a World Junior Championship, the Norris Trophy the IIHF World Championships, two Olympic gold medals, four Stanley Cups, the Conn Smythe Trophy and is a member of the exclusive, 30-player Triple Gold Club (Olympic gold, World Championships gold and a Stanley Cup). Along with multiple All-Star and All-Team selections, Scott's achievements earned him enshrinement in the Hockey Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jackson will make his pro debut in the same building his dad won Olympic Gold in with Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

