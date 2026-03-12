Knight Monsters Fetch a Win against Mavericks on Pucks and Paws Knight

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time this season by a score of 4-2.

In the first period, Tahoe started the game off strong, as Kevin Wall tapped in his 16th goal of the season, and Jake McGrew scored on the power play to make it 2-0 Knight Monsters. Kansas City would fight back, as their leading scorer Jackson Jutting found the back of the net and the Knight Monsters took a 2-1 lead into the second.

The Mavericks would score the lone goal in the second as Bobo Carpenter scored his 16th of the year to tie the game at 2. This marked Tahoe's third straight game against the Mavericks that was tied entering the final period.

In the third period, it was McGrew scoring again on a rebound right in front of the net to make it 3-2, and Devon Paliani adding to his team lead in goals with his 26th of the season on an empty net, and the Knight Monsters started the home series with a 4-2 win.

Jordan Papirny played outstanding in net, stopping 33 of 35 Kansas City shots. This performance earned him Second Star of the Game.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 13, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for night one of St Patrick's Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







