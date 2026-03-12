Ghost Pirates Sign Defenseman Mason Reiners

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that they have signed rookie defenseman Mason Reiners.

Reiners, 24, spent the last four seasons at St. Cloud State University, appearing in 126 games while recording two goals and 13 assists. He also served as an alternate captain for the Huskies.

The Edina, Minnesota native previously played four seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Waterloo Blackhawks, skating in 143 games and tallying seven goals and 35 assists.

The Ghost Pirates begin a six-game homestand tonight with Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar, against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







