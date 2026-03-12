ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Worcester's Donhauser fined, suspended

Worcester's Cole Donhauser has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #869, Norfolk at Worcester, on March 11.

Donhauser is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 13:02 of the third period.

Donhauser will miss Worcester's games at Reading on March 14 and March 15.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Grondin fined, suspended

Atlanta's Max Grondin has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #865, Florida at Atlanta, on March 11.

Grondin is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his kneeing infraction at 18:21 of the first period.

Grondin will miss Atlanta's game vs. Florida tonight (March 12).

Kansas City's Wilson fined

Kansas City's Hudson Wilson has fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #867, Kansas City at Tahoe, on March 11.

Wilson is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 10:51 of the third period.

