Defenseman Mike Brown Inks Deal with Stingrays

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have signed defenseman Mike Brown.

Brown, 24, comes to South Carolina from NCAA Division I Lake Superior State University where he had five points (1g, 4a) in 33 games with a +5 rating this past season.

A native of Belmont, MA, Brown spent two seasons with the Lakers after transferring from Merrimack College ahead of the 2024-25 season. In his two years with Lake Superior State, the 6-foot-2, 223 pound blueliner had seven points in 63 games, posting a +9 rating with 89 penalty minutes.

While at Merrimack, Brown played in 54 games for the Warriors logging ten points (4g, 6a) with a +5 rating, including a career high nine points (4g, 5a) during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Brown played for both the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League and Boston Jr. Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference. In 49 games with the Phantoms, he had 16 points (2g, 12a), including striking for 14 points (2g, 12a) during the 2020-21 campaign.

