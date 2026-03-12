Blades and Gladiators Clash for Final Time this Season

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer vs. the Atlanta Gladiators

Atlanta, Ga. - The Florida Everblades fell 4-1 to the Atlanta Gladiators in yesterday's early matchup and will look to bounce back tonight with Thursday night hockey when the teams meet again at 7:10 p.m.

Jack O'Brien opened the scoring in yesterday's game for Atlanta before Isaac Nurse tied the game for Florida, assisted by Ross MacDougall and Kyle Penney. The Gladiators regained the lead with a goal from Isak Walther, followed by a tally from Chad Nychuk. O'Brien later sealed the Atlanta win with an empty-net goal late in the game. This loss marked the end of the Blades' nine-game winning streak.

The Florida special teams now operate at 17.9% on the power play (33/184) and 88.1% on the penalty kill (155/176).

Florida will look to shift momentum in the season series against Atlanta, which currently holds a 1-4-1-0 edge, as the Blades fight to keep pace atop the ECHL South Division. The Gladiators perform at 18.3% on the power play (33/180), while their penalty kill sits at 80.6% (133/165).

The Everblades will continue their weekend schedule with a pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen, beginning Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m., before wrapping up the series Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m.

