Caiden Gault Signs First Pro Conrtact; Rego Returns from Ontario

Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that forward Caiden Gault has signed his first professional contract with the Swamp Rabbits and is set to make his professional debut this weekend, while defenseman Tim Rego has been re-assigned by the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Gault comes to the Swamp Rabbits from the NCAA ranks, skating his final season with Northern Michigan University. The 6'1", 193-pound forward served as the Wildcats alternate captain and set a new career high with 16 goals as part of an 18-point campaign in 33 games.

From Oakbank, Manitoba, Gault, 23, played three prior NCAA seasons with Ferris State University, compiling a career-best 25-point season as a junior in the 2024-25 campaign. He finished his college career with 36 goals, 19 assists, and 55 points in 110 contests. Before starting his academic career, Gault played two seasons both in the AJHL with the Spruce Grove Saints and MJHL with the Selkirk Steelers, split with a brief stint in the NAHL with the Aberdeen Wings.

Rego comes back to the Swamp Rabbits for the first time since December 26th. During his third AHL call-up, the 6'0", 190-pound defenseman played in a dozen games, scoring twice as a part of five points with a +5 rating to bring his season totals to two goals, three assists, and five points in 14 games at +6. Rego debuted in the AHL with a +2 rating on October 24th in a 5-2 win at Abbotsford. As a Swamp Rabbit, he has a pair of goals and four points in 15 contests, last suiting up on December 21st at Atlanta. He scored his first professional goal against the Greensboro Gargoyles as part of a dominant 8-1 win, where he was one of eight goalscorers and 16 players to register a point in the game, the latter being a franchise record.

From Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego, 25, turned pro last season with the Swamp Rabbits on assignment from Ontario, making his debut on April 4th at Jacksonville. Two nights later, he earned his first career points, both assists, at home against South Carolina. His leap to the pro ranks came after his last NCAA season with Cornell University, where, lifetime, he registered 14 goals, 40 assists, and 54 points in 136 games with the Big Red over four seasons, helping the team win the 2024 ECAC Championship. Prior to going to college, Rego played a pair of seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point-per-game with 77 (29g-48ast) in 72 games while garnering 2020 South All-Rookie and All-Star Team recognitions.

The Swamp Rabbits now travel to Jacksonville to take on the Icemen to kick off a "three-in-three" weekend. Puck drop at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, March 13th, is slated for 7:00p.m. EST.







