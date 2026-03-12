Utah Grizzlies Sign Josh Zinger
Published on March 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Josh Zinger.
Zinger began his college career at Northern Michigan University from 2022-2024, scoring 6 goals and 30 assists. He was on the NCAA (CCHA) 2022-23 all-rookie team. He was named to the CCHA second all-star team during his 2023-24 sophomore season.
Zinger played at St. Cloud State for two seasons from 2024-2026, appearing in 69 games, scoring 5 goals and 10 assists. In the 2025-26 season at St. Cloud State, he scored 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 36 games. Zinger majored in finance at St. Cloud State. He is a native of Red Deer, Alberta.
Josh will wear number 7 for the Grizzlies, who are home for 12 of their final 15 games of the 2025-26 regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
