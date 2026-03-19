Ghost Pirates Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Bloomington
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that they have acquired defenseman Ivan Chukarov from the Bloomington Bison for future considerations.
Chukarov, 30, has appeared in 318 professional games, including 294 in the ECHL with Worcester, Adirondack, Jacksonville and Bloomington. The seventh-year pro has recorded 20 goals and 83 assists while also seeing time in the ECHL, EIHL and AHL.
Prior to turning professional, the Des Plaines, Illinois native spent four seasons at the University of Massachusetts, where he totaled six goals and 19 assists. Chukarov was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.
The Ghost Pirates return to action Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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