Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 23

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a six-game homestand with a four-game week. The stretch began with a St. Patrick's Day matchup against the Toledo Walleye on Monday, followed by a weekend series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits-including Ghost Parrots Night on Saturday-and concluded with a visit from the Atlanta Gladiators for Health Care Heroes Night, presented by Memorial Health and Publix.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Monday, March 16 - vs. Toledo (5-4 L)

The Ghost Pirates opened the week with a back-and-forth loss to Toledo. Bryce Brodzinski, Nicholas Zabaneh, Connor Gregga and Ryan Sullivan scored for Savannah, while Logan Drevitch recorded two assists.

Friday, March 20 - vs. Greenville (4-3 OTW)

Savannah bounced back with a 4-3 overtime win over Greenville. Brodzinski opened the scoring, Jaxsen Wiebe netted two goals and Riley Hughes delivered the game-winner in overtime. Vinnie Purpura made 33 saves to earn the victory.

Saturday, March 21 - vs. Greenville (3-0 L)

The Ghost Pirates donned their Ghost Parrots identity but were shut out 3-0 by Greenville.

Sunday, March 22 - vs. Atlanta (4-3 L)

Savannah closed out the homestand with a 4-3 loss in a special teams battle against Atlanta. Cristophe Tellier, Will Riedell and Nicholas Zabaneh scored in the contest.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah begins a nine-game road trip with three consecutive games against the Florida Everblades before heading to face the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday.

- Wednesday, Mar. 25 - at Florida | 7:30 p.m. ET

- Friday, Mar. 27 - at Florida | 7:30 p.m. ET

- Saturday, Mar. 28 - at Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET

- Sunday, Mar. 29 - at Orlando | 6:00 p.m. ET

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Noah Carroll - Played in his 100th ECHL game (all with Savannah) this past Sunday. Carroll has appeared in 51 games this season, recording four goals and seven assists.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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