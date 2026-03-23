Thunder Weekly, March 23, 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder pregame lineup

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder pregame lineup(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home for the first time since February 15 to host Kansas City this past Friday. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, built by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 20

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, March 24

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. $7 tickets. Buy Tickets.

Friday, March 27

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. PAW Patrol, presented by Prochaska, Howell and Prochaska, McPherson College, Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Burns & McDonnell. Pucks 'N Pups, presented by North Slope Roofing and Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill. Buy Tickets HERE. For Pucks 'N Pups tickets, click HERE.

Saturday, March 28

Wichita at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen

Sunday, March 29

Trois-Rivieres at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Kids 12 & Under Free and Storybook Sunday, presented by Children's Mercy. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 20 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the FloHockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-9-2-4

AWAY: 10-16-4-0

OVERALL: 24-25-6-4

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 58 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 20

Assists: Bates, 38

Points: Bates, 55

+/-: Proctor, +6

PIM: Smith, 72

HOME SWEET HOME - Wichita returned home on Friday night to host Kansas City. It was the first game at INTRUST Bank Arena since February 15. The Thunder kicked off a four-game miniseries against the Mavericks with a 5-2 loss. Kansas City had a one-goal lead late in the third but added a power play marker in the final minute and then tacked on an empty-netter.

20 - Jay Dickman recorded his 20th of the season on Friday night. He has 20 or more goals in five straight seasons. He has points in five of his last six games and at least two points in three of his last four.

300 - Michal Stinil played in his 300th ECHL game on Friday night. He needs four points to reach 300 in his ECHL career. Stinil is fifth in the league in shots on net 209.

LAMP LIGHTER - Peter Bates has points in his last four games. He scored his 17th of the season on Friday, which was his first goal since February 18.

PLAYOFF PUSH - Wichita will play its 60th game of the season on Tuesday night with a chance to claw back into the playoff race. After the weekend, the Thunder sits nine points back of Tahoe and just one point ahead of Utah in fifth place. Wichita has three games in hand on the Knight Monsters and four in hand on Utah. The Thunder plays six more times on the road and seven more at INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDERBOLTS...Bruce Ramsay is one win away from 600 in his pro career...Matt Davis is third in save percentage (.928)...Wichita is sixth on the road on the penalty kill (87.3%)...Wichita is sixth in the league in shots for per game (32.22)...Wichita is 8-6-2-1 when leading after one...Wichita 16-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-10-2-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-11-6-4 in one-goal games...

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ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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