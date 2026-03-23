Komets Magic Number Down to Six

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After a weekend sweep of Cincinnati, the Komets have reduced their magic number to qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs to six points. The team enters the week two points behind Toledo for the top spot in the Central Division, with 12 games remaining, with a record of 36-15-9-0 for 81 points. The Komets host Bloomington on Friday and Indy on Saturday, before heading down to Fishers on Sunday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 3/20 at CIN 3-2 OTW

Sat. 3/21 at CIN 3-2 W

About last week -

The Komets returned to Cincinnati on Friday to battle the Cyclones in the first game of a two-game set and came away with a 3-2 overtime win.

In the first period, the Cyclones jumped out to an early lead when former Komet Jake Johnson sent the puck from the blueline over the glove of Sam Jonsson at 10:38. Johnson's goal was followed by a Gabriel Bernier power play tally at 16:38 to make the game 2-0.

Alex Aleardi picked up his 21st goal of the season on a power-play at 4:42, with assists going to Matt Brown and Blake Murray for the only score of the second period.

In the final period, Kirill Tyutyayev netted his 17th goal and 50th point of the season, scoring on a two-man power play at 8:07 to tie the game 2-2.

The game was settled in overtime as Harrison Rees netted the game-winning goal at 4:43 of the extra period, with assists going to Tyutyayev and Austin Magera. Sam Jonsson earned his 17th win of the season, making 31 saves.

The Komets finished their regular-season series with Cincinnati on Saturday with a 3-2 win.

Dru Krebs started the scoring with a goal at 5:25, with an assist going to

Kirill Tyutyayev to make the game 1-0 after the first period.

In the second period, the Cyclones tied the game when Liam Kidney got the puck past Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 9:38. That goal was followed by another Cincinnati marker at 16:35 to make it 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Alex Aleardi got the Komets even with a power play goal at 9:03 of the third period for his 22nd tally of the season, with assists going to Krebs and Tyutyayev. The Komets reclaimed the lead when Austin Magara capitalized on a miscue from Cincinnati goaltender Kaiden Mbereko, netting his team-leading 26th goal at 9:57 to reclaim the lead for the Komets, as Tyutyayev picked up his third helper of the match. The Komets defense held the rest of the way, leading to the win. Day got the victory, making 25 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 54 - Tyutyayev

Goals: 26 - Magera

Assists: 37 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Power Play Goals: 8 - Magera, Murray

Short-Handed Goals: 2 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 7 - Murray

Shots: 183 - Smereck

PIM: 93 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +28 - Krebs

Home Points: 19- Magera

Home Goals: 13 - Magera

Home Assists: 15 - Smereck

Road Points: 36 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 14 - Murray, Aleardi

Road Assists: 26 - Tyutyayev

Goaltenders

Appearances: 32 - Nathan Day

Wins: 17 - Samuel Jonsson, Nathan Day

Saves: 735 - Nathan Day

Goals against: 59 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .914 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 5 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - 14 of Sam Jonsson's 17 wins have come on the road, and he's one shutout away from tying Chuck Adamson for 7th on the Komets all-time shutout list. The Komets have back-to-back wins while trailing after two periods. The Komets are 28-11-5-0 versus the Central Division. With two road games remaining, the Komets will have a chance to tie the franchise record of 25 road wins set in 2003-04 and 2008-09. Head Coach Jesse Kallechy sits at 112 career wins, 10 behind Moose Lallo for 8th all-time. The Komets have two players (Tyutyayev, Magera) with 50+ points, and three more players (Smereck, Aleardi, Murray) with 40+ points.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, March 27 -Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the last time this season!

Neon Jersey Auction: A silent auction for the neon game-worn jerseys will take place in the arena lobby with proceeds to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Player Card Giveaway: Introducing the Midwest Box Breaks Komets Legends Set Collection! Come meet Kelly Cup Champion, AJ Jenks, in the Autograph Zone and get photos taken and autographs signed by the former captain!

Sunday, March 28 - Be our guest for Princess Night! Meet some of your favorite Princesses before the game, courtesy of Kid to Kid and TAG Art Company! Fans who come dressed as a prince or princess can join in on our on-ice Princess Parade! Free Carnations to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Cottage Flowers. Princess Meet & Greet available pre-game.

On Ice Princess Parade: Dress as your favorite Princess to join us in the 1st Intermission.

Report Card Night presented by 3Rivers: "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of 3Rivers! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on it and receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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