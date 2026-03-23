Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Dyllan Gill vs. the Florida Everblades

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Dyllan Gill vs. the Florida Everblades(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears dropped both contests this week against the Florida Everblades and now travel to Atlanta to face the Gladiators on Thursday and Friday, before heading back to Kia Center, Sunday evening.

This Week's Games:

Thursday, March 26 at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10pm

Friday, March 27 at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10pm

Sunday, March 29 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 6PM - Fan Appreciation Night - VyStar Credit Union Sunday - Sunday Funday

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 24-33-4-1 (.427)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 48 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 20 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk- 28 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 86 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Florida Everblades (1-4 L)

Captain Tyler Bird opened the scoring for the Solar Bears Wednesday, but Florida responded with four unanswered goals to take the game, 4-1. Tarun Fizer led the way for the Blades with a goal and an assist. Cam Johnson made 29 saves in net. Massimo Lombardi recorded his first professional point for the Solar Bears on the Tyler Bird goal in the first period.

Saturday, March 21 at Florida Everblades (2-9 L)

Connor Eddy recorded his first professional goal and Aaron Luchuk scored his team-leading, 20th goal of the season, but four Sam Stange goals in the second period, led the Blades to a 9-2 decision Saturday night. Samuel Richard made his professional debut in the third period in relief of Connor Ungar.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is projected to appear in his 300th Solar Bear game on Sunday vs. Savannah

Massimo Lombardi recorded his first professional point 3/18 vs. FLA

Connor Eddy recorded his first professional goal 3/21 at FLA

Samuel Richard made his professional debut in goal 3/21 at FLA

Orlando is 21-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 44 GP, 17-13-12, .897

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 57 GP, 16g-18a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 50 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 24 GP, 11-8-2, .890

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ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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