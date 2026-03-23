Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears dropped both contests this week against the Florida Everblades and now travel to Atlanta to face the Gladiators on Thursday and Friday, before heading back to Kia Center, Sunday evening.
This Week's Games:
Thursday, March 26 at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10pm
Friday, March 27 at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10pm
Sunday, March 29 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 6PM - Fan Appreciation Night - VyStar Credit Union Sunday - Sunday Funday
Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.
Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 24-33-4-1 (.427)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 48 points
MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 20 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk- 28 assists
PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 86 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, March 18 vs. Florida Everblades (1-4 L)
Captain Tyler Bird opened the scoring for the Solar Bears Wednesday, but Florida responded with four unanswered goals to take the game, 4-1. Tarun Fizer led the way for the Blades with a goal and an assist. Cam Johnson made 29 saves in net. Massimo Lombardi recorded his first professional point for the Solar Bears on the Tyler Bird goal in the first period.
Saturday, March 21 at Florida Everblades (2-9 L)
Connor Eddy recorded his first professional goal and Aaron Luchuk scored his team-leading, 20th goal of the season, but four Sam Stange goals in the second period, led the Blades to a 9-2 decision Saturday night. Samuel Richard made his professional debut in the third period in relief of Connor Ungar.
BITES:
Aaron Luchuk is projected to appear in his 300th Solar Bear game on Sunday vs. Savannah
Massimo Lombardi recorded his first professional point 3/18 vs. FLA
Connor Eddy recorded his first professional goal 3/21 at FLA
Samuel Richard made his professional debut in goal 3/21 at FLA
Orlando is 21-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 44 GP, 17-13-12, .897
Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 57 GP, 16g-18a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 50 GP, 3g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 24 GP, 11-8-2, .890
Images from this story
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Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Dyllan Gill vs. the Florida Everblades
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