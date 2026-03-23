Swamp Rabbits Gear up for Rescheduled NASCAR Night on April 2nd
Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced details surrounding the team's rescheduled "NASCAR Night", presented by AB Tree, on Thursday, April 2nd, against the Atlanta Gladiators, including the Busch Light Pit Party, and the attendance of Pastor Joe Nelms for the invocation.
The game begins with the Busch Light Pit Party outside on the Furman Plaza at 5:00 p.m. Kyle Busch's No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will be displayed alongside the No. 51 Chevrolet of the Upstate's very own Jeremy Clements from the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. Additionally, the pace car and trophy from Darlington Raceway will be on display, as well as a NASCAR e-Simulator from the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. All the while, a DJ will provide entertainment on the Busch Light Party Deck.
Pastor Joe Nelms returns for his second "NASCAR Night", looking to build off his passionate invocation prior to the start of last year's game. The pastor of the Family Baptist Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, since 2008, he came to national prominence in July of 2011 when he provided a unique invocation prior to the Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Super Speedway in what is now the NOAPS. Just like last season, Pastor Nelms will hold a pregame chapel session from on the Pepsi Terrace at 5:00pm and will provide the invocation before the National Anthem and puck drop.
Upon entry, the first 1,500 fans will receive a rally towel, presented by Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet, and fans can bid on game-worn jerseys modeled after fire suits that will be auctioned off following the conclusion of the game.
The Swamp Rabbits finally come back home from their franchise record 11-game road trip, set to play 10 of their remaining 12 games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Their first game back is a rematch against the Jacksonville Icemen on "Backyard Sports Day", Sunday, March 29th, featuring a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop.
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