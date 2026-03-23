Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 23, 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye defenseman Brendon Michaelian along the bench

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye defenseman Brendon Michaelian along the bench(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 37-15-5-4, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, March 20 vs. Tahoe (4-3 Win)

Saturday, March 21 vs. Tahoe (4-1 Loss)

Sunday, March 22 vs. Tahoe (4-3 OTL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 27 vs. Indy (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, March 28 vs. Bloomington (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Sunday, March 29 vs. Bloomington (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Battle Tested: The Toledo Walleye took three of six possible points over the weekend against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. The Fish rallied back from a 3-1 deficit for a 4-3 win on Friday, fell 4-1 on Saturday, and then rallied back from trailing 3-0 on Sunday to send the rubber match to overtime. Brendon Michaelian scored the first Walleye goal in each of the first two games and sniped the game-tying goal in the third period of Sunday's game. Brandon Hawkins lit the lamp twice, coming out of his cold stretch. Tanner Kelly landed the game-winning tip-in with 1.6 seconds left in the second period on Friday night. Carter Gylander went 1-0-1 on the weekend, saving 41 of 48 shots on goal.

Specialty Summary: The Toledo Walleye have finished their specialty jersey schedule for the 2025-26 season, going 9-3-3, and outscoring opponents 47-37. The special teams lived up to the term "specialty", as the power-play unit went 9/34 (26.5%) and the penalty kill was 45/50 (90%). Tanner Kelly really enjoyed promotional nights, as he tallied a point in 13 of 15 games, including each of the last four. He landed 13 points (8G, 5A) in sweaters you'll see around the Huntington Center concourse. Carter Gylander took the decision on 11 of the 15 promotional nights, going 7-2-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Simone Biles Effect: Defenseman Brendon Michaelian has been red-hot as of late, riding five-game point and four-game goal streaks (4G, 2A) and has picked up at least one point in 8 of his last 11 games (5G, 3A). The Walleye has won 9 of their last 12 games, a stretch that coincides with his hot streak, and he has skated at +10 over that span. The Wixom, Michigan native, is in his third season with the Walleye, posting 12 points (7G, 5A), 16 penalty minutes and a +10 in 32 games this season.

Spring Has Sprung: The Toledo Walleye has slowly become notorious for getting hot in March. During Pat Mikesch's three-year run as head coach, Toledo is 30-6-2 in March, and a stifling 18-1-2 at home during St. CatTrick's favorite month. The Walleye has won 9 of their last 12 games dating back to 2/27. The loss on Saturday snapped the second six-game winning streak of the season, as well as a seven-game home unbeaten streak dating back to 2/15, the longest of that stretch this season.

One Point at A Time: As the season goes along, Brandon Hawkins continues his chase for the Walleye franchise all-time scoring record. Fresh off of his 400th ECHL game on Saturday, Hawkins needs 3 more points to tie current Walleye leader Shane Berschbach and 4 more points to pass. Hawkins has the potential to do it at the Huntington Center with the team in the midst of a six-game homestand. His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 51 more points to tie that record. Hawkins is currently third in the ECHL in points with 63 (27 goals, 36 assists), trailing Kansas City defenseman Marcus Crawford (77 pts) and Utah rookie Danny Dzhaniyev (63 pts). Hawkins played two games in Grand Rapids last weekend, his first time suiting up for the Griffins. He's previously played in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Rochester Americans, Cleveland Monsters, and Chicago Wolves; totaling 30 games played, three goals, four assists, and 34 penalty minutes.

Community Impact: The weekend series featured two opportunities for Walleye fans to bid on game-worn specialty jerseys in support of local nonprofits. On Friday night, fans bid on Star Wars-themed jerseys, with proceeds benefiting both The Walleye Wishing Well and Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement (T.E.A.M.) -- a nonprofit dedicated to providing low-cost, year-round athletic opportunities for children. On Sunday, fans took part in a second auction which was sponsored by Camping World, with proceeds supporting Mosaic Ministries- a South Toledo nonprofit providing meals, food distribution, education, prayer, and counseling to those in need - as well as The Walleye Wishing Well. We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of our fans in supporting our community!

Long Time, No See: The Walleye get another look at a pair of Central Division playoff contenders inside the Huntington Center this weekend. They start the weekend with the third place Indy Fuel (69 points), followed by the last two regular season meetings with the Bloomington Bison (4th, 64 points) on Saturday and Sunday. Toledo enters the new week in first place in the Central Division, and a chance to clinch a playoff spot as soon as Friday with a win and some help from the Adirondack Thunder (three games vs. Kalamazoo) and Iowa Heartlanders (three games vs. Cincinnati) this weekend.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brendon Michaelian (3G, 1A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-1, 41 SV)

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.