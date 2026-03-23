Stingrays Weekly Report - March 23

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays huddle up

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays huddle up(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays clinched a berth to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, after taking two wins out of three contests with the Allen Americans this past weekend. South Carolina currently sits in second place in the South Division, trailing the first place Florida Everblades by seven points.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 40-19-1-2 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 20 vs Allen Americans | 5-3 W

The Stingrays saw the Allen Americans for the first time since 2018 and never trailed on Friday evening. Tied in the third period, Justin Nachbaur tapped home the go-ahead goal with 9:27 left in regulation before Casey McDonald scored his first professional goal to ice the 5-3 win.

Saturday, March 21 vs Allen Americans | 5-4 W

South Carolina punched its ticket to the postseason on Saturday night with a 5-4 win over Allen. The Stingrays needed two third period goals from Kyler Kupka and Casey McDonald to get by the Americans, as South Carolina held on to win, 5-4.

Sunday, March 22 vs Allen Americans | 7-1 L

Allen scored early and often on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum as the visitors scored three goals in the first, three in the second, and once more in the third period to beat South Carolina, 7-1.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (23)

Assists: Simon Pinard (39)

Points: Simon Pinard (62)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+16)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (106)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.22)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 25 at Idaho Steelheads | 9:10 p.m. EDT

Friday, March 27 at Idaho Steelheads | 9:10 p.m. EDT

Saturday, March 28 at Idaho Steelheads | 9:10 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Rinaldi's Roaring Start: After being acquired on Tuesday from the Greensboro Gargoyles, forward Anthony Rinaldi has quickly become a force offensively for the Stingrays. In the two wins over Allen on Friday and Saturday, Rinaldi had three goals and two assists, including scoring the opening goal both nights. This season, Rinaldi has 15 goals and 16 assists, good for 31 points after having 26 points (12g, 14a) in 56 games with Greensboro.

Back to the Playoffs: The Stingrays have clinched a playoff berth for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. South Carolina has now qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 30th time in the franchise's 33 seasons, the most in ECHL history. The Stingrays currently hold the two seed in the South Division, two points ahead of third place Atlanta and seven points back of first place Florida.

The Road Ahead!: The Stingrays finish the regular season with eight of their last ten games on the road. South Carolina hits the road for five straight games starting Wednesday against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise. The Stingrays then make a trip to Orlando, FL for two games to see the Solar Bears before going to Estero, FL the following week for a pair of contests with the Everblades.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m.

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