Kelly Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Tickets for Round 1 home games 1 and 2 of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, are officially on sale now! The Stingrays have secured their spot in the postseason for the 30th time in 33 seasons and are gearing up for another playoff run.

Secure your seats today at StingraysHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and experience playoff hockey at the North Charleston Coliseum as the Rays chase a fourth Kelly Cup.

South Carolina currently sits near the top of the ECHL standings with 83 points, building strong momentum heading into the postseason. Full schedule details and first-round matchups will be announced soon.







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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