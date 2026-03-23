Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 25th - Game 61/72

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-20-7-2, 69 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game home series against the Norfolk Admirals (26-30-4-0, 56 points) on Wednesday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The series continues on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at 7:00 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 61 of the regular season with a point earned in three of their last four games (1-1-2), 12 of their last 18 contests (7-5-3-2) and 21 of their 30 games played to open 2026 (14-10-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 25 of their last 38 games (19-9-4-2) since Dec. 13 and 39 of their 60 games this season (30-21-7-2).

Previously, the Royals went 0-1-1-1 over a three-game weekend with post-regulation losses against Adirondack 4-3 in a shootout Friday and 4-3 in overtime Saturday before suffering their fifth shutout of the season on Sunday, 4-0. at Maine.

At home, the Royals have won 15 of their last 21 games with a point in 18 of the 21 games (15-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 13 contests with a point earned in nine of the last 13 road games (6-4-2-1).

Forwards Brandon Saigeon and Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (29) and points (39).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk has opened their regular season at 26-30-4-0, 56 points 8-19-2-0 for 18 points with two of their eight wins on the campaign against Reading. Norfolk has three wins in their last 16 games, with two against the Royals including a 5-1 victory over Reading on December 12th and Friday, January 2nd's 4-3 overtime win at Norfolk Scope.

Since defeating the Royals in their previous meeting on January 3, 5-1, the Admirals have gone 19-11-2-0 with seven wins and points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0).

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (128-124-23). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Brady Fleurent in goals (27) and points (54). He has registered 18 goals and 34 points over Norfolk's last 32 games.

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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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