Indy's Weeks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Mitchell Weeks of the Indy Fuel is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 16-22. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Weeks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .977 in two appearances against Utah last week.

The 24-year-old made 20 saves in a 4-1 win on Friday and stopped all 22 shots in a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Rockford of the American Hockey League, Weeks is 17-12-5 in 36 appearances for the Fuel this season with one shutout, a 2.38 goals-against average - which ranks 11th in the league - and a save percentage of .907. He has also seen action in two games with the IceHogs this season.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Weeks has appeared in 91 career ECHL games with Indy and Wheeling, posting an overall record of 47-27-13 with six shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He has seen action in 51 career AHL games with Rockford, where he is 19-21-7 with one shutout, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

Prior to turning pro, Weeks saw action in 95 career games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a career record of 36-44-8 with a 3.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.







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