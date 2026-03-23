Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 23, 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, concluded their slate of road games in March with a three-game series in Toledo against the Walleye.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, March 20, the Knight Monsters faced off against the Walleye for the first time in franchise history. Toledo would score the game's first goal in the back half of the first period to go up 1-0, but in the final six minutes of the first, Tahoe got on the board twice thanks to a power play goal by Trent Swick, and a goal off of a turnover by Sloan Stanick, as Tahoe took a 2-1 lead after the opening period. In the opening minute of the second period, Stanick would score again to put the Knight Monsters up 3-1, but from that point, the Walleye took control of the game as they scored three unanswered goals to earn a 4-3 comeback victory to open the series.

On Saturday, March 21, the Knight Monsters fared much better. After Toledo scored the opening goal of the game in back-to-back games, Tahoe once again took the lead back before the end of the first period, as Louka Henault scored his first goal as a Knight Monster and Mike O'Leary added on to make it 2-1 Tahoe after 20. After a scoreless second, Tahoe would add an insurance goal from Kevin Wall, and then an empty-net goal from Trent Swick to even up the series with a 4-1 win.

On Sunday's rubber match, it was Tahoe who jumped out to the early start. The Knight Monsters took a 2-0 lead after the first period, thanks to goals from Linden Alger and Kevin Wall, and then added on with a short-handed goal from Devon Paliani in the second to go up by 3. After getting on the board with a power play goal in the middle period, Toledo would score two additional goals just 13 seconds apart in the third to tie the game at 3 and send the series-deciding game into overtime. In OT, just over two minutes in, reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year Sloan Stanick scored his 20th goal of the season in exciting fashion to give Tahoe the 4-3 win, and four big points for their playoff push.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters return to the Tahoe Blue Event Center ice as they host the Rapid City Rush for a three-game weekend series.

On Friday, March 27, the Knight Monsters open the series with Marvel Knight! Tahoe will be wearing specialty Spiderman jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame on the DASH Auction App, and there will be a Marvel poster giveaway! Puck drop is at 7 pm PT, with pregame on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 6:50 pm PT.

On Saturday, March 28, Tahoe kicks off their highly-popular First Responders Weekend! The Knight Monsters welcome First Responders who help keep the Lake Tahoe community safe by offering discounted tickets! The Knight Monsters will also be hosting a pregame First Responders hockey game featuring the California Highway Patrol versus San Jose Fire. Puck drop for the Knight Monsters game is at 7 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting at 6:50 pm PT.

The series concludes on Sunday, March 29, as the Knight Monsters close First Responders Weekend against Rapid City. The Knight Monsters will once again be hosting a pregame First Responders game featuring Reno Hosers against Sacramento Fire! Puck drop for the Sunday Knight Monsters game is at 3 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting at 2:50 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters defenseman Louka Henault scored his first goal as a member of the Knight Monsters in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toledo. Henault was acquired at the trade deadline by Tahoe from the Fort Wayne Komets for future considerations.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani ranks fourth in the ECHL in goals with 28. Paliani scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's overtime victory.

Tahoe currently leads the ECHL in first-period scoring, as they have scored 74 goals in the opening 20 minutes this season. Tahoe scored two goals in the first period in each of its three games against the Walleye. The Knight Monsters hold a 10-goal lead over Idaho, which ranks second with 64 first-period goals.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- SLOAN STANICK

Sloan Stanick had himself a great weekend series against the Walleye, scoring three goals and adding an assist. Stanick scored twice in Friday's 4-3 loss and added an assist and the overtime-winning goal on Sunday to finish with four points in three games.

Stanick is currently on an AHL contract with Henderson and is the reigning Rookie of the Year in the ECHL after scoring 79 points in 70 games last season. Stanick has posted 44 points in 38 games this year and has also played in 14 AHL games with the Silver Knights, scoring six points along the way.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Marvel Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

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