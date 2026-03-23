Icemen Gain Ground in the Standings with 2-1 Win over Greenville

Published on March 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Topias Leinonen stopped 19 of 20 shots to help guide the Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Sunday evening. With the win, coupled with a Savannah loss on Sunday, the Icemen now pull within two points of the final playoff spot in the South Division.

It took the Icemen just 29 seconds to strike in this one, as Will Hillman netted his 14th goal of the season to give the Icemen the early 1-0 lead.

That score remained until the second period, when forward Craig Martin took off into the Greenville end for a breakaway chance and cleanly carved a backhanded shot into the corner of the net to give the Icemen the 2-0 edge.

Greenville tried to rally in the third, Denis Smirnov netted a tally to pull the Swamp Rabbits within one, but the Icemen would close this one out with a 2-1 victory.

The Icemen have some much needed time to rest before facing Atlanta in Duluth on Saturday. Ic







ECHL Stories from March 23, 2026

Icemen Gain Ground in the Standings with 2-1 Win over Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen

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