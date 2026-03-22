Swamp Rabbits Shut out Ghost Pirates 3-0
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 3-0 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.
The opening period featured a fast-paced, high-intensity start, but neither team was able to find the back of the net as the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.
Greenville broke through 8:40 into the second period when Jake Murray sent a cross-ice pass to Neil Shea, who buried a wrist shot from the right circle to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead.
The Ghost Pirates pushed for the equalizer in the third period, but Greenville added an empty-net goal at the 17:47 mark as Wade Murphy sealed the advantage.
The Swamp Rabbits tacked on one more late, as Ryan O'Hara scored on the power play with 45 seconds remaining to make it a 3-0 final.
Pierce Charleson earned the shutout for Greenville, stopping all 27 shots he faced. Vinnie Purpura made 19 saves on 21 shots for Savannah.
The Ghost Pirates close out their six-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Gladiators for Health Care Heroes Night, presented by Memorial Health and Publix. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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