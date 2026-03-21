Admirals Win Big, Gargoyles Lose 9-3 on Friday

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Greensboro Gargoyles opened a three-week road trip on Friday night in Norfolk, as the Norfolk Admirals skated to a 9-3 win at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Admirals jumped in front early, scoring on their first shift with a breakaway goal from Jaydon Dureau. Greensboro immediately answered back as Ethan Leyh scored his third goal in two games on the Gargoyles' first shot of the game. Braden Doyle and Noah Delmas added assists to tie the game 1-1, 1:56 into the contest. Late in the first, the Admirals regained the lead, taking a 2-1 advantage with 1:46 remaining in the period.

The Admirals stormed into the second period, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes. Kristoff Papp gave Norfolk a 3-1 lead 3:03 into the middle frame, followed by Grant Hebert at 5:16. The Gargoyles earned a four-minute power play following a high-sticking double minor, but the Admirals capitalized first with a shorthanded goal to take a 5-1 lead. In the second half of the double minor, the Gargoyles scored a power-play goal from Blake Biondi to limit the damage, assisted by David Gagnon and Austen May. May recorded his first career point in his ECHL debut. The Admirals responded with two more goals before the end of the period, leading 7-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Admirals struck first again, with James Hardie giving Norfolk an 8-2 edge. Bryce Montgomery got one back with his first goal as a Gargoyle, assisted by Blake Swetlikoff and Drew Kuzma at 8:26. Kuzma added his first career point after making his debut one week prior. The Admirals added one more goal at 18:04 to cap off a 9-3 final.

The Gargoyles play two more games on Saturday and Sunday in Norfolk before continuing their road trip in Maine and Allen. Puck drop on Saturday is set for 7:05 PM. Radio coverage begins at 6:35 PM on WCOG, with streaming coverage following at 6:45 PM. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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