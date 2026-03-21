Admirals Recall Goaltender Ethan Haider

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Saturday that goaltender Ethan Haider has been recalled from loan by Milwaukee.

Haider, 24, has had a stellar season in his sophomore campaign with the Gladiators, posting a record of 20-10-1, a 2.43 GAA, a .924 SV%, and 1 shutout in 32 appearances. Haider's 20 wins are tied for third most in the ECHL, as he became the seventh Gladiators goaltender in franchise history to record 20 or more wins in a single season. In his rookie season with the Gladiators last year, the former 5th round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft posted a record of 18-15-2, a 3.17 GAA, a .894 SV% and 4 shutouts, appearing in one game for the Admirals.

Haider has started one game for Milwaukee this season and earned his first AHL win, stopping 22/23 in a 3-1 win over the Texas Stars on November 15th. In his AHL career, Haider has appeared in 2 games with a 1-0-1 record, a 1.07 GAA and a .957 SV%.

The Gladiators return home tonight, hosting the Icemen for the Cornhole on Ice game and Pucks & Pages Night. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM, get your tickets HERE and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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