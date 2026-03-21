Stingrays and Americans Clash on Saturday Night

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays continue the 2025-26 season as they host the Allen Americans on Saturday night. The Stingrays can punch their ticket to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, on Saturday evening with a win over Allen or a loss in overtime or shootout or a Greenville Swamp Rabbits loss. South Carolina currently sits in second place in the South Division, seven points behind first place Florida and four points ahead of third place Atlanta.

Allen Americans (32-22-5-0, 69 pts) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (39-18-1-2, 81 pts)

March 21, 2026 | 6:05 p.m. | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: James Kraft (#50), Logan Gruhl (#29)

Linesmen: Quinn Schafer (#49), Kyle Gaspari (#67)

Tonight's Promotion:

First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston - The Stingrays celebrate our local heroes and honor Lowcountry first responders. The Stingrays will be wearing specialty jerseys that are available for auction on DASH. The first 1,000 fans into the arena will receive an Ice Resurfacer Squishy Toy courtesy of ServiceMaster of Charleston.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Rays, Brendan Reilly

WATCH LIVE: FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Pre-game coverage starts at 5:50 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Stingrays and Americans traded goals early in the first period before Simon Pinard blasted home a power play goal with 3:03 remaining to give South Carolina a 2-1 lead going to the second period. In the middle frame, Allen tied the game at two with 5:06 left in the period as the two sides went to the third period knotted at two. While on the power play, Stevie Leskovar pushed the Stingrays in front with his first goal with the club, but the Americans answered only 20 seconds later. With 9:27 left in regulation, Justin Nachbaur tapped home the go-ahead goal before Casey McDonald scored an empty-netter in the final minutes to seal a 5-3 win.

CHASING KELLY:

The Stingrays are closing in on clinching a playoff berth for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by PlumbPro+. South Carolina can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night with a victory over Allen or a loss in overtime or shootout or a Greenville Swamp Rabbits loss against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Stingrays are on the cusp of qualifying for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 30th time in 33 seasons.

ROLLIN' DOWN THE STRETCH:

The Stingrays have played some of their best hockey this season over the past month, with points in 14 of the last 15 games dating back to February 13, and points in their last ten games. Across the last 15 games, the Stingrays are outscoring opponents 61-34, including two contests in which South Carolina scored seven goals, the club's season high. Over the last ten games, the Stingrays are 8-0-0-2.

HOME SWEET HOME:

The Stingrays are now 6-0-0-1 in their last seven home games after the win Friday night. At home this season, the Stingrays are 23-8-0-1 with a +23 goal differential. South Carolina is one of only four teams in the ECHL with 20 or more wins at home and have the second most wins at home in the ECHL this season, only trailing league leading Kansas City with 25 wins.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 22nd, against the Allen Americans for Pucks and Paws Day presented by Washes and Wags Pet Grooming at 3:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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