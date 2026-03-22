Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, March 22nd - Game 60/72

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-20-7-2, 69 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a three-game weekend series against the Maine Mariners (35-16-6-2, 78 points) on Sunday, March 22nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 60 of the regular season with a point earned in 12 of their last 17 contests (7-4-3-2) and 21 of their 29 games played to open 2026 (14-9-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 26 of their last 37 games (19-8-4-2) since Dec. 13 and 39 of their 59 games this season (30-20-7-2).

Prior to dropping their previous two games against Adirondack 4-3 in a shootout Friday and 4-2 in overtime Saturday, the Royals split a two-game home series against Worcester with a 5-2 loss on Saturday, March 14 before a 4-2 win on Sunday, March 15.

At home, the Royals have won 15 of their last 21 games with a point in 18 of the 21 games (15-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 12 contests with a point earned in nine of the last 12 road games (6-3-2-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (29) and points (39).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine has opened their regular season at 35-16-6-2, 78 points through 59 games played with two wins over their last four games. Since falling to the Royals in overtime, 4-3, on January 11, the Mariners have posted a 21-6-1-1 record including an 11-game win streak and points in 15 of their previous 16 games (14-1-1) since February 11th's loss at Florida. Since January 4th, Maine's earned a point in 27 of their last 32 games (24-6-3).

Previously, the Mariners swept Worcester in a two-game home and home series with a 6-2 win on Friday and 4-1 win on Saturday.

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (170-137-34) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.

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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

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ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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