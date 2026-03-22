Lions Rally to Earn a Point against the Nailers

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) erased a deficit but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins) on Saturday during the Quebec Night, presented by Le Trou du Diable in collaboration with RONA.

No goals were scored in the first period, but the pace picked up in the middle frame. Brayden Edwards beat Francesco Lapenna twice on the power play. The Lions' goaltender was making his first career ECHL start.

The Lions, however, refused to back down. Isaac Dufort fed Anthony Beauregard, who scored his 11th goal of the season. Emmett Serensits also picked up an assist on the play.

In the third period, Cédric Desruisseaux tied the game with his 11th goal of the campaign, scoring for the second straight game against his former team. Anthony Poulin also contributed with an assist.

Overtime was needed to decide a winner for the second time in as many days. Brent Johnson ultimately sealed the win for the visitors.

Despite the loss, Francesco Lapenna delivered a strong performance in his first start, stopping 29 of 32 shots. At the other end, Taylor Gauthier made 22 saves on 24 shots.

The Lions and the Nailers will meet one final time on Sunday at 3 p.m. Following that game, the Trois-Rivières squad will head out on the road to face the Tulsa Oilers (Anaheim Ducks) and the Wichita Thunder (San Jose Sharks).

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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