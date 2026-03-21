Game Day Preview: Earlier Start Time Tonight in Charleston

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Kevin Gursoy

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans right wing Kevin Gursoy(Allen Americans)

Charleston, South Carolina - The Allen Americans (32-22-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game weekend series tonight in South Carolina. Game time is 5:05 PM CDT. The Stingrays took the first game of a three-game series by a score of 5-3 on Friday night despite the Americans outshooting them 31-23.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 4:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 5:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles, 10:30 AM

Comparing Allen and South Carolina

Allen Americans

Overall: 32-22-5-0

Home: 18-9-2-0

Away: 14-13-3-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (58) Brayden Watts

Goals: (28) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (9) Danny Katic

Assists: (39) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) *Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) *Sam Sedley and Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (94) *Braidan Simmons-Fischer

* In the AHL

South Carolina Stingrays:

Overall: 39-18-1-2

Home: 23-8-0-1

Away: 16-10-1-1

Last 10: 8-0-0-2

South Carolina Stingrays Leaders:

Points: (59) Simon Pinard

Goals: (23) Simon Pinard

Power Play Goals: (6) Kyler Kupka

Assists: (36) Simon Pinard

Power Play Assists: (10) Simon Pinard

+/- (+15) Nolan Krenzen

PIM's (104) Ben Hawerchuk

Friday Night Lights: The Americans made their return to the North Charleston Coliseum after an 11-year absence. The Americans and Stingrays traded goals for the first two and a half periods before Justin Nachbaur scored halfway through the third period with what turned out to be the game winner for South Carolina. The Americans pulled starter Jackson Parsons with two and a half minutes remaining in the third period and the Stingrays put the game away with an empty-net goal. The loss was the second in a row for the Americans who dropped to 32-22-5-0. Jackson Parsons made his third straight start stopping 18 of 22 Stingrays shots. The Americans went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Head-to-Head with South Carolina: Friday night marked the first regular season meeting in Charleston between the two teams. The Americans are 2-2 lifetime at the North Charleston Coliseum with both wins coming during the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals.

Oh Danny Boy: Danny Katic scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season on Friday night extending his goal streak to two games. He ranks third overall in the ECHL. His 28 goals is a career high, and his 48 points puts him two away from tying his best scoring numbers. He had 50 points with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2023-2024 season (24 goals and 26 assists).

Anania Reaches Five: Americans first year defenseman Andre Anania added to his point streak extending it to five games with the primary assist on Danny Katic's 28th goal on Friday. His five-game streak is the current longest on the team.

Russian Connection: The Americans had two new faces in the lineup on Friday night as Maxim Barbashev and Nikita Susuyev made their Allen debut playing on a line centered by Chase Maxwell. Both finished the night with one shot on goal and no points.

Up a Notch: With Danny Katic's first period power play goal on Friday night, he ' s now tied for third overall in the league with nine total. Kansas City Mavericks forward David Cotton leads the ECHL with 12.

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ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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