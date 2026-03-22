Americans Lose Heartbreaker in South Carolina

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Brayden Watts on the ice

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Brayden Watts on the ice(Allen Americans)

Charleston, SC - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the middle game of a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night and it was South Carolina holding on for the 5-4 win in front of 5,430 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina scored the first goal of the game for a second night in a row as Anthony Rinaldi scored his second goal in as many games for the Stingrays to take a 1-0 lead. They went up 2-0 later in the period on a power play goal from Kyler Kupka, however the Americans would respond quickly as Danny Katic scored his 29th of the season just over a minute later to make it a one goal game 2-1. The shots were even at 12-12 after the first period.

The Americans evened the game in the middle stanza with a shorthanded goal. Danny Katic went in alone on a breakaway on South Carolina goalie Alexis Gravel, who made the initial save. Harrison Blaisdell followed up on the rebound putting it into the Stingrays' net for his 21st goal of the season and second shorthanded goal of the year to even the game at 2-2. However, the Stingrays responded with a goal of their own as Anthony Rinaldi scored his second of the game and third goal in the series to put South Carolina back in the lead, 3-2.

The third period provided more action on both ends as South Carolina took a two-goal lead twice in the final period only to see the Americans battle back. Third period goals from Michael Gildon and Danny Katic made it a 5-4 game late in the third period. The Americans pulled starter Marco Constantini in favor of the extra attacker but were unable to get the equalizer falling to the Stingrays 5-4 and suffering their third straight loss.

The final game of the weekend series is Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM CDT as the Americans look to avoid the weekend sweep in Charleston.

Three Stars:

1. SC - K. Kupka (2 goals and 1 assist)

2. ALN - D Katic (2 goals and 1 assists)

3. SC - A Rinaldi (2 goals and 1 assist)

They Said it:

Danny Katic: "We gave it our all to get back in the game. We were so close to tying it up late in the third period. We just ran out of time."

Harrison Blaisdell: "It's disappointing coming out of these two games with no points. We fought hard both nights, but it wasn't enough to get the win."

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ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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