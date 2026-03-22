Thunder Win OT Thriller 4-3 over Royals
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Brannon McManus scored the overtime winner as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals 4-3 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,347 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena.
McManus started the scoring 12:36 into the game as he fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Yaniv Perets for the 1-0 lead. The goal was McManus' 24th of the year with assists from Dylan Wendt and Grant Loven.
Reading answered back as Jacob Frasca sent a shot by goaltender Tyler Brennan just 1:27 into the second period to even the score 1-1. Liam Devlin collected the lone assist on Frasca's tenth goal of the year.
Just over midway through the second period, Matt Salhany fired in a power-play goal on a one timer from the left circle to give the Thunder a 2-1 advantage. The goal was Salhany's 15th of the year with assists from Kevin O'Neil and Jeremy Hanzel at 11:22.
The Royals came back to tie the game late in the second on the power play and the third period started 2-2.
Adirondack took a one-goal lead on the power play in the third period as Patrick Grasso fired in a wrister for his 12th of the season. The goal came at 6:09 of the third with the lone assist from Matt Salhany for the 3-2 advantage.
Kyle Haskins then scored on the power play for Reading to eventually force overtime. The goal came with just 4:14 left in the third with Owen McLaighlin and Ben Meehan collecting assists. It was Haskin's tenth of the season and the game went to extra time, tied 3-3.
On a power play in overtime, McManus scored his second of the night and 25th of the year to seal the 4-3 victory. The win was Adirondack's third in a row.
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena next Friday through Sunday against the Kalamazoo Wings. Fans can enjoy drink specials each game and Country Night is Saturday, March 28. The first 1,000 fans (21+) into the arena get a FREE Thunder / Michelob Ultra koozie and stay after the game for line dancing in Heritage Hall. Then Sunday is the final postgame skate of the season.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
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Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus
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