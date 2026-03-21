ECHL Announces Fine
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Tulsa's J.C. Brassard has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #916, Tulsa at Idaho, on March 20.
Brassard is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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