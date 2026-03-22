Lewandowski Scores in 4-1 Walleye Loss to Tahoe

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game to the Tahoe Knight Monsters by a score of 4-1 at the Huntington Center. Mitch Lewandowski recorded Toledo's only goal of the night, as Brendon Michaelian got his fourth point in three games and Brandon Hawkins inched one point closer to Shane Berschbach's franchise record.

How it Happened:

Mitch Lewandowski started off the scoring tonight for the Walleye scoring his 10th goal of the season 5:43 into the first period. Brendon Michaelian and Brandon Hawkins got assists on the goal that put the Walleye up 1-0 early. Tahoe got the goal back just over three minutes later, as Louka Henault scored his first goal of the season, tying the game at one goal each.

Tahoe got their second goal of the night from Mike O'Leary, his 10th goal of the year, putting the Knight Monsters up 2-1 at the 13:53 mark of the first. That score held to the end of the first period, as Toledo outshot Tahoe 14-12.

Louka Henault was called for the game's first penalty, an interference minor, at the 7:57 mark of the second period, putting Toledo on the power play. They didn't score on that chance, but got another power play from a tripping call to Luke Adam at the 11:04 mark of the second.

Colin Swoyer took an elbowing minor with one second to go in the second period, putting Tahoe on their first power play of the day. They drew up a play, which included an extra attacker in place of the goaltender, but couldn't convert on it. The Walleye moved onto the third period trailing 2-1 and on the penalty kill for 1:59.

The Walleye killed off the penalty at the beginning of the period, but Tahoe added another goal at the 7:30 mark of the third period. Kevin Wall picked up a loose puck in front of the net, scoring his 17th goal of the season to take a 3-1 lead over the Walleye.

Linden Alger took a holding minor with 5:20 to go in the third, giving the Walleye a do-or-die power play chance, their third overall power play on the day. Toledo didn't convert, and they opted to go with the extra attacker with 2:15 to go in the period. Trent Swick scored on the empty net for Tahoe, putting the final nail in the coffin and giving the Knight Monsters a 4-1 lead, which went final.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Mike O'Leary, TAH (GWG, 1 A)

2 - D Louka Henault, TAH (1 G)

3 - G Jordan Papirny, TAH (36 SVS, .972 SV%)

What's Next:

The Walleye will finish off the weekend series against Tahoe with a Sunday evening matchup at the Huntington Center, looking to take the rubber match of the tied series. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 5:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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