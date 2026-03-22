Special Teams Boost Mariners over Railers
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, completed a home-and-home sweep of the Worcester Railers with a 4-1 home victory on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Max Andreev scored a pair of power play goals, while the Mariners penalty kill was a perfect 8/8.
The Mariners used the man advantage to strike early. Max Andreev, camped at the goal line, tried to stuff a pass to the back door that caromed off the skate of Railers defenseman Cam McDonald and in for the 1-0 Maine lead. Midway through the period, the Mariners doubled the advantage when Linus Hemstrom followed Robert Cronin's shot off the pad of William Lavalliere and finished the rebound out in front. The Railers sliced the deficit in half at 13:50 on Anthony Repaci's breakaway goal. The Mariners led 2-1 after 20 minutes.
Neither team scored in the middle frame, and it was Andreev cashing in with another power play goal in the third for insurance. At 7:27, he took a quick feed from Robert Cronin in the middle and picked out a spot from the right circle up and over Lavalliere to make it 3-1. Brooklyn Kalmikov hit the empty net with 2:02 remaining to seal the 4-1 victory.
Brad Arvanitis made 37 saves on 38 Worcester shots to win his 19th game of the season. The Mariners improved to 14-1-1 in their last 16 games, and decreased their magic number for clinching a playoff spot to 11 points with 13 games remaining.
The Mariners (35-16-6-5-2) are back home Sunday afternoon for a 3 PM faceoff against the Reading Royals. It's "Women in Sports Night" at the Cross Insurance Arena featuring a pre-game "Women in Business" panel in the CN Brown Landing, starting at 1:30 PM. Fans are also encouraged to bring new sports bra donations to the Promotions Port to benefit The Sports Bra Project. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
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