Jake Lee and Jackson Niedermayer Score First Professional Goals in Overtime Win

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Francesco Arcuri cracked open the game 5:39 into the action with lone goal of the opening period, tucking multi-zone breakaway past David Tendeck to place Idaho up 1-0.

Jake Lee equalized in the opening minute of the second period, ripping his first professional goal topshelf out of the reach of Jake Barczewski 51 seconds into the period. Mason Nevers pulled the Steelheads back ahead 2-1 less than one minute later, tipping home a power-play goal at the 1:49 mark of the period. Morgan Winters scored his second in as many games, making it 3-1 in Idaho's favor 5:25 into the second period. Justin Michaelian scored his second of the week with less than two minutes remaining in the middle frame, pulling Tulsa back within one headed to the second break.

Jackson Niedermayer tied the game 5:13 into the third period, driving his first pro goal past Barczewski, eventually forcing the third overtime meeting between the two teams this season.

Lee topped his opening goal with a game-sealing backhander 5:53 into overtime to secure the rubber match 4-3 in Tulsa's favor.

Tulsa returns home to the BOK Center for the first time since March 1, hosting the Trois-Rivieres Lions for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, March 25. Puck drop against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions is at 7:05 p.m

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

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ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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