Bigfoot Drop Final Game, 4-3, in Overtime
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Boise Bigfoot (37-19-5-1) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (21-35-5-0) 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Bigfoot transform back into the Steelheads next week when they hit the ice on Wednesday to begin a three-game set against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. MT.
The Bigfoot struck first as Francesco Arcuri received a breakaway pass from Adam Ingram and put the puck past a sprawling David Tendeck to take a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, Tulsa's Jake Lee netted his first professional goal as he put the puck in the right corner past Boise netminder Jake Barczewski to knot the contest up 1-1
A minute later, the Bigfoot took a 2-1 lead as Mason Nevers redirected a feed from Connor Punnett, who sent the puck in from outside the right circle.
Four minutes later, Boise forward Morgan Winters extended the lead after he got a stick on a Jade Miller shot and put home his own rebound for his second professional goal in his second ECHL game.
Later in the frame, Tulsa cut the deficit to 3-2 before the break as Justin Michaelian put the puck past Barczewski's left pad to put the Oilers within one. While the goal was initially waved off, video review determined it was a good goal for the Oilers.
In the third period, Tulsa's Jackson Niedermayer ripped a bullet past Barczewski on a 2-on-1 bid to tie the contest up at 3-3 as he tallied his first professional goal.
After no score for the remainder of the third period, the contest needed an overtime session.
Following a controversial too-many-men no-call, Tulsa's Jake Lee received a pass from Ryan Lautenbach and deposited the overtime winner on an odd-man rush to secure Tulsa the win.
Boise's Jake Barczewski made 24 saves in the loss. Tulsa's David Tendeck turned aside 30 shots and was credited with the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Jake Lee (TUL, 2-0-2, +2, 4 shots, OT goal)
2) Ryan Lautenbach (TUL, 1-1-2, +1, 5 shots)
3) Mason Nevers (BOI, 1-0-1, -1, 2 shots)
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