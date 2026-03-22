Komets Claim Another Win in Cincy
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets finished their regular-season series with Cincinnati on Saturday with a 3-2 win.
Defenseman Dru Krebs started the scoring with a goal at 5:25, with an assist going to
Kirill Tyutyayev to make the game 1-0 after the first period.
In the second period, the Cyclones tied the game when Liam Kidney got the puck past Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 9:38. That goal was followed by another Cincinnati marker at 16:35 to make it 2-1 after forty minutes.
Alex Aleardi got the Komets even with a power play goal at 9:03 of the third period for his 22nd tally of the season, with assists going to Krebs and Tyutyayev. The Komets reclaimed the lead when Austin Magara capitalized on a miscue from Cincinnati goaltender Kaiden Mbereko, netting his team-leading 26th goal at 9:57 to reclaim the lead for the Komets as Tyutyayev picked up his third helper of the match. The Komets' defense held the rest of the way, leading to the win. Nathan Day got a victory, making 25 saves.
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