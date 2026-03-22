Rush Notch First Win, 3-2, in Kalamazoo

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush along the bench

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush along the bench(Rapid City Rush)

(KALAMAZOO, Mich.) - The Rapid City Rush (25-30-5) scored two rapid-fire tiebreaking goals in the second period and held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings (27-26-6) at Wings Event Center on Saturday.

The Rush scored on their first shot of the game, a Ryan Chyzowski snipe from the left side just 1:02 into the first period. Kalamazoo tied it two minutes later, but Rapid City dominated the period. Over the last 11 minutes and change, the Rush outshot the K-Wings, 18-1, but the score remained 1-1 at the first intermission.

Rapid City buried each of their first two shots in the second period. Brett Davis redirected a Mitchell Smith centering pass to give the Rush the lead, then Quinn Olson one-timed a give-and-go with Davis for a power play strike just 1:21 later.

The 3-1 Rush lead was trimmed in half early in the third, but Rapid City survived over 17 minutes and fought off 19 K-Wings shots in the final period, including a lengthy 6-on-4 session in the dying minutes.

Rico DiMatteo earned his first road win in the ECHL and was the centerpiece of the Rush's defensive effort with 35 saves on 37 shots. DiMatteo has won his last two starts. Jonathan Lemieux stopped 35 for Kalamazoo.

The penalty kill stifled Kalamazoo's top-ten power play, denying all four chances. The K-Wings had two two-man advantages, both rendered unsuccessful. The game featured 13 combined penalties and was chippy after nearly every whistle in the second and third periods.

Chyzowski and Davis each picked up a goal and an assist in the victory. After game one featured all secondary scoring, the Rush's top guns lit up the score sheet in game two.

The Rush earned their first-ever win in Kalamazoo and forced a rubber game tomorrow afternoon.

Next game: Sunday, March 22 at Kalamazoo. 1:00 p.m. MDT puck drop from Wings Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.