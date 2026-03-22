ECHL Transactions - March 21
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 21, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Divyne Apollon, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Brett Mirwald, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Hank Crone, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jon Horrell, G Added as EBUG
Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D Placed on Reserve
Add Evan Orr, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Carabia, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ethan Haider, G Recalled by Milwaukee
Bloomington:
Add Parker Lindauer, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Gabriel Bernier, F Placed on Reserve
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ken Appleby, G Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Riese Zmolek, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Ross MacDougall, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Thomas Sinclair, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Greensboro:
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Dangos, D Placed on Reserve
Add Noah Delmas, D Activated from IR 14 Day 3/20
Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on Reserve 3/20
Greenville:
Add Denis Smirnov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Paquette, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Cameron Butler, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Massie, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Topias Leinonen, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Sasha Teleguine, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Patrick Bajkov, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete Patrick Newell, F Placed on Team Suspension
Kansas City:
Add Tyler Schleppe, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Maine:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Valtteri Piironen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael Citara, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Bardaro, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Giroux, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jack Page, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Nicholas Girouard, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Emmett Serensits, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jeremy Michaud, D Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Dakota Seaman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Anton Rubtsov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Max Dukovac, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026
- South Carolina Stingrays Clinch Berth for 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Plumb Pro+ - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- K-Wings Fall to Rush Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Rally to Earn a Point against the Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Johnson's Overtime Goal Lifts Nailers over Lions - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Re-Sign Riese Zmolek - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Admirals Recall Goaltender Ethan Haider - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Win Big, Gargoyles Lose 9-3 on Friday - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: March 21, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays and Americans Clash on Saturday Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades and Bears Clash for Final Time in Regular Season - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Earlier Start Time Tonight in Charleston - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 21st - Game 59/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Erupt for Nine Goals in Rout of Greensboro - Norfolk Admirals
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