ECHL Transactions - March 21

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 21, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Divyne Apollon, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Brett Mirwald, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Hank Crone, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jon Horrell, G Added as EBUG

Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D Placed on Reserve

Add Evan Orr, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ethan Haider, G Recalled by Milwaukee

Bloomington:

Add Parker Lindauer, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Gabriel Bernier, F Placed on Reserve

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ken Appleby, G Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Riese Zmolek, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Ross MacDougall, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Thomas Sinclair, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Greensboro:

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Dangos, D Placed on Reserve

Add Noah Delmas, D Activated from IR 14 Day 3/20

Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on Reserve 3/20

Greenville:

Add Denis Smirnov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Paquette, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Cameron Butler, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Massie, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Topias Leinonen, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Sasha Teleguine, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Patrick Bajkov, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete Patrick Newell, F Placed on Team Suspension

Kansas City:

Add Tyler Schleppe, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Maine:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Valtteri Piironen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael Citara, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Bardaro, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Giroux, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jack Page, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Nicholas Girouard, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Emmett Serensits, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jeremy Michaud, D Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Dakota Seaman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Anton Rubtsov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Max Dukovac, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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