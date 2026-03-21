Blades and Bears Clash for Final Time in Regular Season

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are back on home ice after completing a five-game road trip splitting series in Atlanta and Jacksonville and finished the trip with a 4-1 win over Orlando Wednesday night at the Kia Center.

The Everblades surrendered the game's opening goal Wednesday in Orlando for just the fourth time in the matchup in 13 meetings as Solar Bears captain Aaron Luchuk opened the scoring 7:04 into the second period. Oliver Chau responded 92 seconds later to quickly even the score before. Tarun Fizer gave Florida the lead 3:16 later and the Blades closed things out with a pair in the third to take down Orlando.

Fizer and Chau continued their dominance in the matchup against Orlando with Fizer leading the Blades with 13 points in the season series while Chau has 12. Fizer recorded his fourth multi-point performance in his last five contests against the Solar Bears and leads Florida with seven goals in the matchup.

In net. Cam Johnson was sharp Wednesday night in his 40th start of the season stopping 29 of 30 Orlando shots including 18 over the final 40 minutes. The Troy, Michigan native earned his league leading 24th win of the season and also features an ECHL low 1.86 goals-against average.

Florida finished the regular season a perfect 6-0-0 at the Kia Center outscoring Orlando 30-5 in those meetings. Brad Ralph's group is 11-1-1 overall in the season series against the Solar Bears winning each of the last five meetings.

Entering action, Florida sits atop the South Division standings and Eastern Conference with 88 points holding a seven-point lead over South Carolina while Orlando is last in the South Division at 53 points.

Opening faceoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Hertz Arena for Kids Takeover Night featuring Backyard Sports. Following tonight's game Florida returns to action Wednesday, March 25 to open a three-game set against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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