South Carolina Stingrays Clinch Berth for 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Plumb Pro+
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. It is the 30th time in franchise history that the Stingrays have qualified for the postseason.
Tickets for first-round home games 1 and 2 of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, will go on sale on Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Secure your seats at stingrayshockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and cheer on the Stingrays as they continue their quest for a fourth Kelly Cup!
The Stingrays are currently in second place in the South Division with 83 points. Stay tuned for more details on the full Kelly Cup Playoffs schedule and matchups. For the latest updates, follow the Stingrays on social media and visit stingrayshockey.com.
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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 22nd, against the Allen Americans for Pucks and Paws Day presented by Washes and Wags Pet Grooming at 3:05 p.m.
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026
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