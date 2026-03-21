Johnson's Overtime Goal Lifts Nailers over Lions

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers defenseman Alexander Kuqali vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers defenseman Alexander Kuqali vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions(Wheeling Nailers)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - Although no fighting majors were assessed, there was plenty of dislike between the Wheeling Nailers and Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. The two North Division clubs combined for 152 penalty minutes, which included 13 misconducts. As for the game itself, the Nailers took care of business for the second day in a row. Brayden Edwards scored twice in regulation, then Brent Johnson netted the winning goal at the 1:49 mark of overtime to give Wheeling a 3-2 victory - its fifth straight road win. The Nailers have dropped their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to seven points.

The two teams played to a scoreless first period, which saw Wheeling outshoot the Lions, 11-4. A large scrum at the buzzer resulted in the Nailers starting the middle frame on the power play, and they needed just 25 seconds to cash in. Taylor Gauthier left the puck off in his trapezoid for Brent Johnson, who proceeded to rush all the way down the length of the ice. When he arrived at the right circle, Johnson dropped a pass to Brayden Edwards, who wired a one-timer up and under the right side of the crossbar. Edwards struck again on the power play at the 12:10 mark of the period, when he tipped Blake Bennett's initial shot off of the left post and in. Trois-Rivières trimmed the gap down to one with 1:54 remaining, when Isaac Dufort sent Anthony Beauregard in alone, and Beauregard converted with a snap shot from the slot.

For the second straight day, former Nailer Cédric Desruisseaux forced overtime with a tying goal in the third period for the Lions. This marker came from the left side of the crease, where he tapped in a pass by Anthony Poulin at the 8:26 mark of the stanza.

The extra session was a quick one, as Wheeling skated away victorious after 1:49 of action. Ryan McAllister won a puck battle along the right wing wall, then skated toward the net in an odd-man situation. McAllister touched a pass through the slot to Brent Johnson, who wired home a one-timer from the left side for his second overtime goal of the year and a 3-2 Nailers triumph.

Taylor Gauthier backstopped the win for Wheeling, as he stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Francesco Lapenna received the overtime loss in his professional debut for Trois-Rivières, as he made 29 saves on 32 shots.

The Nailers and Lions will wrap up their weekend series in Trois-Rivières on Sunday afternoon at 3:00. Wheeling will then return home for three games next weekend, and all three will be played against the Worcester Railers on March 27th, 28th, and 29th. The highlight game of that weekend is Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday the 28th. There will be all sorts of prizes given out throughout the game, including the grand prize, which is a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida. Friday the 27th is a Frosty Friday, and the game on Sunday the 29th will be followed by a full team post game skate. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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